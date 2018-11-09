Juniper Networks tumbles amid Investor Day three-year forecast

After very steady price action throughout the day, Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has fallen off quickly, down 3.9% .

Looking forward, it now sees revenue growth in low single digits over the next three fiscal years, along with high single digit EPS growth over that period, Bloomberg notes.

That's coming out of the company's Investor Day, which is nearing the close of its schedule (it's taking place at the NYSE today, starting at 9:55 a.m. and running until 2:15 p.m. ET.).

CEO Rami Rahim was scheduled to give a strategy overview and CFO Ken Miller a financial model and outlook, along with overviews of the company's technology, product and go-to-market strategy.