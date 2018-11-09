More on Midstates Petroleum Q3 results

Midstates Petroleum (MPO +6.1% ) reports Q3 average daily production increase 2.2% Y/Y to 17,996 boe/day

Oil and natural gas sales remained flat at $52.9M, before the impact of derivatives and includes gathering & transportation expense

Reports operating income of $12.2M as compared to loss of $0.2M last year.

The company ends the quarter with liquidity of ~$146.2M; also paid $100M of its outstanding credit facility, as well as reduce annualized interest expense by ~$6M.

FY18 outlook: Production 16,750 – 17,250 Boe/d; operational capex: $95M-$100M; Price Differential: Oil: $0.70/bbl and NGLs: 44% realized of WTI; Lease Operating Expenses: $5.50 - $5.70 per boe; Adjusted cash G&A: $2.50 - $2.70 per boe

Previously: Midstates Petroleum reports Q3 results (Nov. 8)