Wolfe updates on Choice Hotels

Wolfe Research digs in on Choice Hotels International (CHH +0.2% ) after the hotel operator posted a mixed Q3 report.

"CHH missed materially on RevPAR, which declined 1.4% y/y compared to guidance of flat to +1.5% due to one-off factors like weather and the calendar, but CHH more than offset the RevPAR softness on other areas like the royalty rate. RevPAR is an important metric to gauge overall demand trends, but it’s less important as a driver of earnings with a pure franchise business model. 4Q guidance seemed OK, and the net result is higher 2018 guidance," writes Wolfe analyst Jared Sjojaian.

Choice Hotels trades just a shade over the midpoint of its 52-week trading range.

