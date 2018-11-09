India growth leads to doubled revenues for UTStarcom
Nov. 09, 2018
- UTStarcom (UTSI +0.4%) posted revenue that doubled and beat expectations, but slightly lower profits, in its Q3 results.
- Revenues were goosed by rapidly growing sales in India, the company says, as it continued market penetration there. That led to a sequential increase in gross profit as well.
- Net income dipped slightly to $2.1M from $2.2M as the company took on nearly $1.8M more in expenses due to forex losses from the devalued Indian rupee.
- Sales breakout: Equipment, $46.3M (up 126%); Services, $5.8M (up 4.7%).
- Cash used in operations was $11.6M and cash used in investing/financing was $1M. Liquidity at quarter's end was $66.8M.
- For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $10M-$15M (down significantly Q/Q due to lumpy contract fulfillment).
