Homebuilders a buy on seasonality - Fundstrat

The homebuilders have been relentlessly sold, but Fundstrat's Thomas Lee says the sector has entered its "Golden" period. Going back to 1999, he finds the names have posted an average 18.3 advance between October 20 and April 30 - topping the S&P 500 by a whopping 1,290 basis points.

Source: Bloomberg

It kind of makes sense, as this incorporates the spring selling season, and - as anyone who's ever dealt with a realtor knows - it's always a great spring to buy.

ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, CLAW