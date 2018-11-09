Symantec CEO on acquisition talks, Starboard board members

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) CEO Greg Clark talks to Bloomberg about the rumor that Thoma Bravo approached the company about a potential takeover.

Clark: “We take a long view at Symantec. We are here for the long haul and we invest in our technology and our employees and our customers and sometimes we get some headlines, rumors and speculation and our policy is not to comment.”

Clark also mentions activist investor Starboard Value, saying the new board members from Starboard “are excellent” and that Symantec is “working very well with them and I think we’re very happy with their contributions in the board room.”

The CEO says the company is looking forward “to delivering against our guidance from our last conference call.”

Symantec shares are down 1.8% to $21.98 in a generally rough day for tech.

Previously: Symantec +13 on report of acquisition interest (Nov. 6)