Filing shows details on T-Mobile television set-top device

An FCC filing has revealed a set-top box for T-Mobile's (TMUS -1.4% ) planned television service, suggesting a launch may be on the way.

The box -- in a filing made by Kaonmedia, which previously built set-top boxes for Layer3, now a part of T-Mobile -- has the company's T logo and is referred to as the "T-Mobile Mini."

Pictures show an Ethernet port and USB port as well as HDMI pass-through (which could incorporate third-party streaming devices or gaming consoles) but no coaxial cable input, suggesting it's intended to get programming just through the Internet.