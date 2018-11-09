Report: BlackBerry in talks to acquire security firm Cylance

BlackBerry (BB -2.5% ) is in talks to acquire cybersecurity start-up Cylance in a deal that could reach $1.5B, Business Insider reports.

It's not in final stages but could be announced as soon as next week, according to the report.

It would be another addition to BlackBerry's security offerings, as Cylance builds AI-based products to defend against cyber-attacks.

Cylance has raised $327M in VC funding and competes with Crowdstrike, which is reportedly planning an IPO that woudl value it at more than $3B.