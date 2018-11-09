SEC to review corporate democracy rules

The Securities and Exchange Commission plans to review rules on corporate democracy this month, which could risk angering investors concerned that the agency may whittle away at their voting rights on issues such as gun violence and climate change.

The SEC will hold a roundtable on Nov. 15 to discuss the proxy process, which can force companies to put shareholder proposals to a vote at annual shareholder meetings. Such proposals can tackle a range of social, environmental and governance issues.

While corporations have been complaining about the process for years, saying it gives special interest groups and proxy advisory firms too much power, the SEC hasn't taken any steps to limit the proxy process.

They're hoping that this time it's different now that a business-friendly administration is in the White House.

