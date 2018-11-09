Google taps Verily's Upson as interim health chief

Google (GOOG -1.4% , GOOGL -1.5% ) is moving forward on leadership at its new health unit, naming Linus Upson as an interim CEO before former Geisigner CEO David Feinberg takes over next year, CNBC reports.

Upson is currently engineering head at Verily, the company's life sciences unit, and was previously engineering lead for Google Chrome.

He was chosen because of his work behind the scenes on health developments at Google, according to CNBC sources who saw Upson's appointment in an internal mail.

When Feinberg takes over, he'll report to AI chief Jeff Dean.

The moves are part of a consolidation of health efforts that are currently a bit scattered across teams at Google and parent Alphabet.