Natural gas spikes to highest in nearly two years

Natural gas rallies to its highest finish since December 2016, with front-month Nymex futures closing +5.1% to $3.71/MBtu, as new weather forecasts show a cold snap extending longer than expected.

At the same time, the amount of natural gas in U.S. storage is 16% below the five-year average and the lowest level to start the winter heating season in 15 years.

"We added a lot of heating demand over the last week [and] there are more risks that the cold is going to linger a bit longer through November, not at the same intensity but it's enough to scare a market that has low storage levels and already has strong physical prices," says Jacob Meisel, chief weather analyst at Bespoke Weather Services.

In recent years the U.S. has started the heating season with record supplies that were largely depleted by the end of the season, but John Kilduff at Again Capital says "we're looking at the potential for shortages towards the end of the season, depending on how the winter goes."

Nat gas futures also surged to start the week, and their 15% gain on the week marks the best showing since February 2014.

Gas-oriented names comprise most of the day's biggest gainers among energy equities; EQT +4.8% , EQM +4.9% , RRC +4.2% , CHK +2.7% , COG +2% , SWN +0.9% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, DCNG, GAZB