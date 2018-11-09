Tesaro down 19% on disappointing early-stage data on cancer combo

TESARO (TSRO -18.8% ) is down on more than 50% higher volume in reaction to Phase 1 data for cancer combo TSR-022, an anti-TIM-3 antibody, and TSR-042, a PD-1 inhibitor, in patients who progressed after anti-PD-1 treatment. The results were presented at the SITC annual meeting in Washington, DC.

Data from the open-label Phase 1 AMBER study showed that the combo was generally well-tolerated in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. On the efficacy front, the response rate was 9% (n=1/11) with a disease control rate (DCR) of 36% (n=4/11) in the 100 mg TSR-022 group. The response rate was 15% and DCR was 55% in the 300 mg TSR-022 group. In evaluable patients with PD-L1-positive tumors who received either 100 mg or 300 mg or TSR-022, the response rate was 33% (n=4/12) with a DCR of 83% (n=10/12).

The company says the 300 mg dose is not sufficient to maintain a maximal pharmacodynamic effect, however, but believes that a 900 mg dose will. Data on this dose should be available in 2019 as will data on the 100 mg and 300 mg doses in melanoma patients.

In the Phase 1 GARNET study evaluating TSR-042 alone in patients with solid tumors who were previously treated with a PD-1 inhibitor, the response rate was 32% (n=15/47), all partial, and the DCR was 62% (n=29/47) in NSCLC patients.

The company intends to use the GARNET data to support a U.S. marketing application for recurrent endometrial cancer, expected to be filed in 2019.

Results from another Phase 1, CITRINO, assessing anti-LAG-3 monoclonal antibody TSR-033 in patients with advanced solid tumors showed an acceptable safety profile consistent with other immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Management will host a webcast on Monday, November 12, at 8:15 am ET to discuss its pipeline.