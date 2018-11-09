Dan Loeb's Third Point takes new stake in American Express

Daniel Loeb's Third Point Capital discloses taking a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP), according to an investor letter, CNBC reports.

AXP spiked to $109.33, or up 0.8%, earlier this afternoon, but closed at $108.28, down 0.2% .

Third Point is betting that new AXP CEO Stephen Squeri will put the credit-card company back on a path of steady growth after straying in the past half decade.

"We think markets underappreciate the strategic pivot occurring at Amex and see shares trading above $135 over the next 18 months for a total return of 30 percent upside," the letter explained.

