Finisar up, II-VI down: Analysts react to buyout deal

Shares in II-VI (IIVI -18.9% ) and Finisar (FNSR +15.5% ) headed in opposite directions today after the former announced a deal to acquire Finisar at a 38% premium.

That $3.2B deal is drawing some mixed reactions from covering analysts. DA Davidson weighs in on the deal from both perspectives, saying that it's a good, synergistic fit for II-VI at a reasonable price. And Finisar-covering analyst Mark Kelleher trimmed his rating to Neutral after the price boost today put it close to their fair value of $26. He rates odds of wrapping the deal at 50-50 considering a tricky Chinese regulatory approval lies ahead.

Oclaro (OCLR -2.3% ) and Lumentum (LITE -4.1% ) have cleared all hurdles for their deal except Chinese approval, going on eight months now, he notes.

MKM Partners' Michael Genovese says II-VI may be overpaying. "While we don't cover II-VI, we have a positive impression of the company, and we are somewhat surprised that it would add so much commodity-like Datacom sales to its mix," he writes while blinking at the size of the deal. He sees trading at a fairly wide spread, though, with China's approval not a certainty. The firm raised its FNSR target to $24 from $23.

Loop Capital sees merit in the deal for II-VI and doesn't see a competing offer rolling in, and says synergy targets are conservative but not as conservative as some think: Communications business is only about 40% of II-VI revenue.