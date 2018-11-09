WSJ: FDA to propose ban on menthol cigarettes

Altria (MO -3% ) and British American Tobacco (BTI -4.2% ) plunged just before the close after a WSJ article discussed a potential Food and Drug Administration ban on menthol cigarettes.

The move comes amid a crackdown on e-cigarettes and would prove a particularly big blow to BAT, whose Reynolds American subsidiary paid $25B in 2015 to acquire Lorillard Inc. and Newport, the top menthol brand in the U.S.

Menthols last year represented 55% of BAT’s U.S. cigarette sales by volume and ~20% of sales for Altria's cigarette sales, according to Cowen analyst Vivien Azer.