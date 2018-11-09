Brexit negotiators close to draft treaty: FT

EU and UK negotiators are close to agreeing on a draft of a Brexit deal, but are still working at ironing out fishing rights and Irish border disputes, the Financial Times reports, citing EU diplomats.

EU negotiators told ambassadors in Brussels Friday evening that there's a broad consensus with London on the structure of an exit treaty and Irish border "backstop", for which the parties target for political approval next week.

There's still a dispute over how to end the Irish border "backstop," with three options being considered on avoiding a hard border in Ireland.

Some British officials weren't as optimistic, with one saying "things are deadlocked."

The British pound weakens 0.44% against the euro.

