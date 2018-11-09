Colony Credit Real Estate CFO resigns for other opportunities

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) says CFO Sujan S. Patel resigns from all positions of the company to pursue other opportunities.

Neal W. Redington is named CFO and treasurer, succeeding Patel. The board also names Frank V. Saracino chief accounting officer.

Redington serves as managing director and chief accounting officer of Colony Capital. Saracino is also a managing director at Colony Capital.

