Stocks slump on worries about slower global economic growth

Stocks suffered sharp losses but closed off their lows of the day, as continued declines in oil prices sparked fears of a global economic slowdown.

"The initial reaction to lower oil prices [was] that they’ll be a boon for the middle class," says Willie Delwiche of R.W. Baird, but the "new reality [is that] if this is a replay of the [oil price crash] of 2015-16, it could have a meaningful impact on U.S. investment and earnings."

WTI crude settled with a 0.9% loss at $60.16/bbl, well off morning lows but the loss extended its decline to 21.8% from its four-year high on Oct. 3.

Worrisome data out of China also dampened investor sentiment, as the country's top auto industry association said sales in China fell 11.7% last month for the fourth straight monthly decline.

Despite today's feeble finale, all three main benchmarks posted gains on the week, with the Dow +2.8%, the S&P 500 +2.1% and the Nasdaq +0.7%.

FAANG stocks within the lagging communication services (-1.5%), consumer discretionary (-1.5%) and information technology (-1.7%) sectors fell sharply, with Netflix closing 4.6% lower and Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook down 1.5%-2.5%.

The defensive-oriented consumer staples (+0.5%), real estate (+0.1%), and utilities (+0.1%) sectors were the day's only winners among the 11 S&P sectors; the energy group finished just 0.2% lower after sharp early declines.

Demand for U.S. Treasurys rose amid the equity losses, pushing yields lower across the curve with the two-year shedding 4 bps to 2.93% and the 10-year yield falling 5 bps to 3.19%.