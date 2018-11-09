Fortuna Silver -3% following in-line Q3 earnings, lower revenue

Fortuna SIlver Mines (FSM -3.3% ) is sharply lower after reporting in-line Q3 earnings and a 7% Y/Y decline in revenues amid weaker silver and gold prices.

Q3 production totaled 2.23M silver oz. and 12.5K gold oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $10.80/silver equiv. oz, compared with 2.01M oz. of silver and 13.4K oz. of gold at a silver equiv. AISC of $11.10/oz. in the year-ago quarter.

FSM says construction is accelerating at the Lindero project in Argentina and commercial production will start as planned at the end of Q3 2019.

Lindero is designed as an 18,750 metric tons/day mine with a pit life of 13 years based on existing reserves.