Golar LNG JV picked to supply future LNG terminal for Croatia

Croatia selects Golar Power, a joint venture between Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, as the top bidder to deliver a floating storage and regasification unit for a planned liquefied natural gas terminal in on the northern Adriatic Sea.

State-owned LNG Croatia says Golar Power offered to convert the existing LNG carrier to an FSRU at a cost of €159.6M ($180.8M).

LNG Croatia estimates the total cost of the terminal at €250M, with the European Union expected to finance roughly half; the capacity of the terminal, which has a tentative January 2021 timetable for operation, will eventually depend on demand.