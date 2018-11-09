Battery storage to replace three California gas plants for PG&E

The California Public Utilities Commission approves four energy storage projects for PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to replace retiring gas generators, including two battery storage systems that would be the largest in the world.

The two batteries are a 183 MW project south of San Jose, Calif., that would be designed and built by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and owned by PG&E, and a 300 MW project planned by Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST).

The CPUC directed PG&E earlier this year to purchase the storage rather than approve new ratepayer funded contracts for three gas plants in PG&E's service area.

The PG&E projects are the first time a utility and its regulators have sought to directly replace multiple major power plants with battery storage.