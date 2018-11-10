DiaMedica Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Minneapolis, MN-based DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an IPO.

The clinical-stage biopharma firm develops novel recombinant (synthetic) proteins to treat neurological and kidney diseases, with a primary focus on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Lead candidate is DM199, a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1 (KLK1), for the potential treatment of both AIS and CKD. KLK1 is an enzyme produced in the body that plays a key role in the regulation of blood flow, vasodilation, inflammation and oxidative stress. Two forms of KLK1, derived from human urine and pig pancreas, are currently sold in Japan, China and Korea to treat AIS, CKD and other disorders.

2018 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Operating Expenses: 1.9 (-13.6%); Net Loss: (2.4) (+14.3%); Cash Burn: (2.0) (+9.1%).