Alibaba sets Singles' Day sales record

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has settled 168.2B yuan ($24.3B) in sales in 16 hours of its annual Singles’ Day extravaganza, surpassing the total GMV netted during last year's event.

In the past few years, Singles' Day has exceeded the transaction volume of both Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. The event has also far surpassed Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day, which is the most similar to Singles' Day because it is also a 24-hour, online shopping event.

Update: Alibaba has clocked in sales of $30.8B in the 24-hour span, representing a nearly 27% rise Y/Y.