PG&E in spotlight as California burns

Wildfires raging north of San Francisco and near Los Angeles have killed at least 23 people, causing record destruction and forcing the evacuation of more than 250K people, including in Malibu.

In the past, PG&E (NYSE:PCG) has been faulted for several deadly blazes across the state, and many are now pointing fingers at the utility, causing the stock to close down 16% on Friday.

President Trump has also blamed the wildfires on poor forest management, threatening to cut off funding to California.

