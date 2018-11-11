Bear oil market has Saudis weighing output cut

Grappling with a drop in crude prices, Saudi Arabia is discussing a proposal that could see OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers cut output by up to 1M barrels per day, sources told Reuters.

Any such deal would depend on Iranian export levels and U.S. sanctions waivers.

Meanwhile, Venezuela is hoping to steeply raise oil production next year, but will respect any new deal if OPEC agrees to reduce output from December.

