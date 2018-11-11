Amarin's Vascepa reduced major adverse cardiovascular events by 25% in large-scale REDUCE-IT study

Results from the 8,179-subject REDUCE-IT study evaluating Amarin's (NASDAQ:AMRN) Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) in statin-treated adults with elevated cardiovascular (CV) risk showed a significant treatment effect.

The data were presented at the AHA Scientific Sessions in Chicago and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

REDUCE-IT assessed 4 g/day of Vascepa over a median of 4.9 years. It achieved the primary endpoint of a statistically valid 25% (hazard ratio = 0.75) reduction in a composite of cardiovascular death, nonfatal heart attack, nonfatal stroke, coronary revascularization and unstable angina requiring hospitalization compared to statin therapy alone.

Patients receiving Vascepa on top of statin therapy experienced 31% less risk of a heart attack, 35% less risk of urgent/emergent revascularization (stent or bypass surgery), 20% less risk of CV death, 32% less risk of hospitalization for unstable angina and 28% less risk of stroke. The risk of total mortality (CV and non-CV) was reduced 13%.

The CV benefits did not appear to significantly influenced by triglyceride levels between 135 mg/dL and 499 mg/dL at baseline, the targeted patient population for the company's planned supplemental marketing application on tap for early 2019 [Vascepa is currently approved in the U.S. for patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (at least 500 mg/dL)].

The company emphasizes the low cost of Vascepa compared to alternatives, with a monthly copay of $9.99 or less and the cost of a 90-day supply for as little as $9, depending on the type of insurance coverage.

Management says it is in the process of expanding its U.S. salesforce to over 400 headcount.

