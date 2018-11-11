SAP acquires Qualtrics International just before IPO

SAP (NYSE:SAP) announced acquisition of experience management software company Qualtrics International (XM) for $8B in cash just before its IPO. The company has secured funding for €7B to cover purchase price and acquisition costs.

"SAP already touches 77% of the world's transactions. When you combine our operational data with Qualtrics' experience data, we will accelerate the XM category with an end-to-end solution with immediate global scale," said SAP CEO Bill McDermott.

Qualtrics expects FY18 revenue of $400M+ and was valued at $2.5B based on their latest private funding round.

Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith will continue to lead the company and will retain the branding.