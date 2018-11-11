UPS avoids strike as freight workers approve new labor contract

UPS freight workers vote to approve a new labor contract, averting a strike that could have affected shippers transporting their goods around the country.

The Teamsters union says the contract was ratified with 77% of votes cast in favor of the five-year contract.

The contract covers ~11,600 workers at UPS Freight, which trucks bulk shipments on pallets from shippers to stores and other locations.

UPS says it will immediately resume pickups for its freight customers, after it stopped picking up orders earlier this month to empty its freight network of any cargo that could have been stranded during a strike.