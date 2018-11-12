Sterling weakens on latest Brexit concerns

Sterling fell 0.6% to $1.1274 overnight as former British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson came out swinging against Theresa May, stating the U.K. is on the verge of "total surrender" in Brexit negotiations.

May also faces the threat of further resignations from several pro-EU ministers following the departure of transport minister Jo Johnson on Friday, while the Labour party said leaving the bloc without a deal would be blocked by parliament.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP