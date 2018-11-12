Saudis bolster oil prices with supply cut

Saudi Arabia said it will slash its oil exports unilaterally next month - by 500K barrels per day - as OPEC producers met in Abu Dhabi over the weekend to halt a market slump that had seen crude decline by 20% since early October.

A broader OPEC output cut was debated, but with Russia warning of "hasty decisions," a verdict was postponed until the next full OPEC meeting, scheduled to take place in Vienna on Dec. 6.

Crude futures +1.5% to $61.09/bbl.

