Up in smoke? BAT sinks on possible menthol ban

The last ten years it was clove cigarettes, but this decade may see a menthol ban.

Following a 4% fall on Friday, British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) shares are down almost 7% premarket on news that the FDA may take the minty product off the market.

"BAT is the most exposed name to the potential risk," wrote Morgan Stanley's Richard Taylor, who estimates that U.S. menthol cigarettes (and its Newport brand) account for 25% of total earnings.

