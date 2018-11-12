Futures start week on steady note

U.S. stock index futures are starting the week not far from the flatline. Dow -0.1% ; S&P 500 flat; Nasdaq +0.1% .

No major economic data is expected and the session could see low trading volumes as U.S. bond markets are closed for Veterans Day.

Oil prices jumped 1.5% to over $60/bbl, however, after Saudi Arabia announced a supply cut for December and other producers weighed production cuts before next month's OPEC meeting.

Gold is 0.1% lower at $1207/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 5 bps to 3.18%.

