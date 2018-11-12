AstraZeneca's Farxiga shows CV benefit in large-scale study

Results from a large-scale cardiovascular (CV) outcomes study evaluating AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) FARXIGA (dapagliflozin) in type 2 diabetics showed that it reduced the risk of hospitalization for heart failure or CV death by 17% (hazard ratio = 0.83)(p=0.005) compared to placebo, a co-primary endpoint. The data were presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Chicago and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study, DECLARE-TIMI 58, involving more than 17,000 across 33 countries, failed to achieve the other co-primary endpoint of first major adverse cardiac event (MACE). The rate for FARXIGA was 8.8% compared to 9.4% for control (p=0.17).

On the safety front, there were no imbalances observed across a range of measures.