Wells Fargo, BlackRock plaintiffs settle RMBS litigation

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (NYSE:WFC) and a group of institutional investors, including funds affiliated with BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Pimco, reach a settlement that resolves two class action lawsuits related to Wells Fargo's role as trustee for certain residential mortgage-backed securities trusts created more than 10 years ago.

Wells Fargo will pay $48M and denies claims in the litigation.

Separate from the settlement amount the company is paying, up to $70M from certain trust reserve accounts established in connection with the litigation will be released.

The settlement also resolves a related action seeking declaratory relief against Wells Fargo, as well as claims by Wells Fargo against certain investment advisers.

Federal and state cases alleging similar claims filed by certain other institutional investors aren't part of the settlement.

