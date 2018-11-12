Analyst: Nvidia faces tough earnings report

Goldman Sachs reiterates a Buy rating and $283 price target on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and discusses expectations for the earnings report on Thursday.

Analyst Toshiya Hari expects a tough quarter with “an inventory correction coupled with a more prolonged (and therefore less impactful in the near-term) product cycle in the core Gaming business” that could “drive marginal downside.”

But the analyst thinks “any reduction to estimates is likely to be transient” and the setup going into earnings is “positive with NVDA’s NTM P/E sitting at a ~2.5 year low of 28.8x or down 48% from its recent high of 55x in late January 2018."

More action: Citi sticks with a Buy rating on Nvidia but lowers the target from $300 to $270. (Source: StreetAccount.)