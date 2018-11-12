Lannett up 11% premarket on levothyroxine deal with Amneal

Lannett Company (NYSEMKT:LCI) is up 11% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announced agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals under which the latter will be its sole customer for Levothyroxine Sodium beginning December 1 through March 23, 2019. Amneal will resell the product to its customers.

Under the terms of the deal, Lannett will receive $50M upfront. Other terms are not disclosed.

Lannett's distribution agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, which includes Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP, will not be renewed when it expires on March 23, 2019.