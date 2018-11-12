Del Frisco's updates FY2018 guidance to reflect sale of Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Del Frisco's Restaurant (NASDAQ:DFRG) reports total comparable restaurant sales fell 1.9% in Q3, consisting of a 5.5% decrease in customer counts.

Comp declined 2.4% at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, 7% at bartaco and 0.4% at Del Friscos Grille.

Comp grew 2.5% at Barcelona.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House revenue rose 9.7% to $38.11M.

Del Frisco's Grille revenues advanced 5.6% to $27.32M.

Restaurant-level EBITDA margin increased 210 bps to 17.7%.

G&A expense rate +80 bps to 11.2%.

The company completed the sale of Sullivan’s Steakhouse for total proceeds of $32M.

FY2018 Guidance: Comparable restaurant sales: -1.5% to +0.5%; Restaurant-level EBITDA margin: 19.5% to 20.5%; G&A: ~$39M to $42M; Gross capex: $75M to $80M; Adjusted EBITDA: $34M to $38M.

Previously: Del Frisco's Restaurant EPS of -$1.49 (Nov. 11)