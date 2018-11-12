BAML still cautious on AMC Entertainment

Bank of America Merrill Lynch gives AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) credit for higher admissions and concessions revenue, but sticks with a Neutral rating on concerns over the path ahead.
"Although AMC remains a well-positioned operator in the exhibition space and is experiencing encouraging momentum in its marketing/loyalty programs, its capital intensity, lack of near-term FCF generation and high leverage remain a hindrance in a somewhat challenging sentimental environment," writes BAML analyst Bryan Goldberg.
Previously: Attendance surge at AMC (Nov. 8)
Previously: AMC Entertainment EPS of -$0.82 (Nov. 8)
