KKR Real Estate Finance closes $285M of loans
Nov. 12, 2018 7:41 AM ETKKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)KREFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) closes two floating-rate senior loans totaling $285.0M in November, resulting in current Q4 originations of $407.0M across four senior loans.
- KRF closed a $150.0M floating rate senior loan secured by a 23-story, 346-key upscale hotel located in Ft. Lauderdale, FL; loan has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options, carries a coupon of Libor +2.9%, and has an appraised loan-to-value of about 62%.
- Also closed a $135.0M floating-rate senior loan secured by an 812-unit, 87% occupied, class A multifamily property in West Palm Beach, FL; loan has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options, carries a coupon of Libor +2.9%, and has an appraised LTV of about 73%.
- Weighted average underwritten IRR of the two loans is 11.5%.
- YTD, KRF has originated 16 senior loans totaling $2.2B, bringing total originations for the last 12 months ended today to $2.4B, an 85% increase over the same period in 2017.
