Novartis' Entresto beats enalapril in heart failure study

Results from a Phase 4 clinical trial, PIONEER-HF, evaluating Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) in-hospital initiation of Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) compared to standard-of-care enalapril in heart failure patients showed the superiority of Entresto. The data were presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Chicago and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Entresto-treated heart failure (HF) patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) who had been stabilized following admission for an acute decompensation heart failure (ADHF) event experienced a 29% reduction in a heart failure biomarker called NT-proBNP compared to enalapril (p<0.0001).

Entresto also demonstrated a 46% reduction in a composite of death, heart failure re-hospitalization, requirement for left ventricular assist device (LVAD) insertion or listing for cardiac transplantation versus enalapril over eight weeks. The separation was driven mainly by lower deaths and HF re-hospitalizations.

No new safety signals were observed.

The FDA approved Entresto in July 2015 for the treatment of heart failure.