Oncolytics Biotech net loss widens in Q3

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Q3 results: Revenues: $0; R&D Expense: $1.9M (+11.8%); Operating Expense: $1.5M (+15.4%); Net Loss: ($3.3M) (-10.0%); Loss Per Share: ($0.20) (unch); Quick Assets: $16.2M (+37.3%).

Anticipated Milestones: Initiate a phase 2 study with pelareorep in combination with Merck’s Keytruda in advanced pancreatic cancer in Q4.

Initiate a phase 1 study with pelareorep in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo in multiple myeloma in Q4.

Initiate AWARE-1, a phase 1b WOO study with pelareorep in the neoadjuvant breast cancer setting in Q1 2019.

Initiate a phase 1b study with pelareorep in combination with Merck’s Keytruda in multiple myeloma in Q1 2019.

Data from AWARE-1 study with pelareorep in breast cancer mid-2019.

Preliminary data from MUK eleven study with pelareorep in multiple myeloma mid-2019.

