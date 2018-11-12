The Fed to start issuing financial stability report twice a year

The Federal Reserve Board plans to publish a semiannual report that outlines the boards view of the outlook for U.S. financial stability.

The report will include a summary of the board's framework for assessing the resilience of the U.S. financial system and a discussion of key indicators related to the main financial stability vulnerabilities tracked by the board: asset valuations, borrowing by businesses and households, leverage in the financial sector, and funding risks.

The first report will be published Nov. 28 with future reports issued in the spring and fall. The report will be similar to those issued by other central banks and will complement the annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council, the Fed says.

"We learned from the financial crisis that a resilient financial system is critical for a healthy economy," said Governor Lael Brainard, chair of the board's committee on financial stability. "The publication of the Financial Stability Report will be an important step in providing the public with more information about the board's assessment of financial stability."

