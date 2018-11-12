Citi starts multi-currency notional pooling capabilities in the Netherlands

Citi (NYSE:C) launches its multi-currency notional pooling capabilities in the Netherlands, adding to its existing similar capabilities in London.

Notional pooling in Amsterdam allows Citi’s clients to minimize bank interest costs by notionally concentrating end of day balances across multiple accounts held with Citibank Europe plc, Netherlands Branch, into a single net amount, the bank says.

The Amsterdam offering will support major global and European currencies and is built on Citi’s strategic Global Notional Pooling platform that will continue to be invested in and enhanced, it adds.

