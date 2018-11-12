Icahn: VMware worth $300 per share

Activist investor Carl Icahn says VMware (NYSE:VMW) should be worth at least $300/share, citing IBM’s $34B or $190/share offer for Red Hat.

Icahn is vocally pushing back against Dell’s (NYSE:DVMT) go-public plan to purchase tracking stock for $21.7B in cash and stock to avoid an IPO. Investors will vote on Dell’s proposal on December 11.

VMware closed Friday at $150.82.

Update: Here's a link to Icahn's presentation with the VMW valuation.

