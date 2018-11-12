JPMorgan downgrades Infinity Pharma to Underweight in premarket analyst action

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) price target (BUY) raised to $51 (142% upside) at H.C. Wainwright after release of REDUCE-IT results. Shares are down 15% premarket on robust volume as investors absorb the data. Apparently, there are questions about the placebo group.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) downgraded to Neutral with a $2.50 (11% downside risk) price target at B. Riley FBR citing the slow ramp of Symjepi and soft performance of its compounding business.

Nobilis Health (NYSEMKT:HLTH) downgraded to Hold at Benchmark.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan following underwhelming data on IPI-549 + BMY's Opdivo (nivolumab).

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) downgraded to Neutral with an $8 (3% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) downgraded to Neutral with a $3 (33% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright after its Q3 miss.