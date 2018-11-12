GNC Holdings -21% after earnings miss

Shares of GNC holdings (NYSE:GNC) are down 20.9% in premarket trading after the company misses estimates with its Q3 report.

Same-store sales fell 2.1% in domestic company-owned stores in Q3. "Although our comparable same store sales were softer than Q2, we demonstrated our ability to respond to market dynamics and drive sales improvements progressively as we moved through the quarter," notes CEO said Ken Martindale.

The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $50M during the quarter to miss the consensus estimate for a tally of $56M.

Previously: GNC Holdings misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (Nov. 9)