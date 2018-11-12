Ziopharm up 2% premarket on $50M capital raise and advancement of Ad-RTS-hIL-12

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of two announcements this morning.

The company has secured $50M in new capital via the direct sale of stock and warrants to a group of investors led by MSD Partners, L.P. The company will issue ~18.9M common shares and warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares at a combined price of $2.64 per share and warrant. The five-year warrants are exercisable at $3.01 per common share. The transaction should close by November 13. Friday's close was $2.51.

In H1 2019, it will launch a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, combined with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc), in patients with recurrent glioblastoma. ZIOP will conduct the study while REGN will supply product.

Ad-RTS-hIL-12 is a gene therapy candidate for the controlled expression of interleukin-12 (IL-12), an essential protein for stimulating a T cell immune response to cancer. Veledimex is an oral activator ligand or "gene switch" which is used to control the expression of IL-12, a pro-inflammatory cytokine that produces serious side effects if over-expressed.

