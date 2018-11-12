Home Capital start modified Dutch auction for up to 22.7% of its shares

Home Capital Group (OTCPK:HMCBF) offers to buy back up C$300M (US$227) of its shares through a so-called "modified Dutch auction" at a per-share price range of C$16.50-C$18.50.

HMCBF shares closed Friday at $13.23 (C$17.47).

It's offering to buy back up to 18.181,818 shares, or about 22.7% of its shares outstanding.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), which owns about 20% of Home Capital's shares, hasn't told the company if it intends to tender any shares.

Another big holder, Turtle Creek Asset Management with 17.8% of HMCBF shares, hasn't yet decided whether it will deposit any of its shares or how many it would deposit.

The offer expires Dec. 18, 2018, 5:00PM ET.

Previously: Home Capital surges 25% after announcing C$300M buyback, Q3 results (Nov. 7)