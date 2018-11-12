MagneGas generates $1.05M in sales for October

MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MNGA) reports sales of $1.05M (+180% Y/Y) for the month of October, as a result of company’s expansion into California, Texas and Louisiana through six acquisitions made in 2018.

The fastest growing market for the Company in October was the Texas and Louisiana combined market, which grew 68% compared to September sales.

The Company continues to see strong expansion into the medical and cannabis markets, and grew at a 5% growth rate compared to September sales.