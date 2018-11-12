Apple slips after supplier cuts guidance

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares drop 2.4% premarket after Lumentum lowers its Q2 guidance after an unnamed large customer cut 3D sensing orders for the quarter.

Lumentum's lasers are a key component to Apple's Face ID system.

Last week, Apple supplier Skyworks reported downside guidance on premium smartphone weakness.

Apple's earnings report included soft expectations for the holiday quarter and revealed the company's plan to stop reporting device unit sales.

